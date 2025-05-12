San Francisco 49ers Reveal Number For Rookie Defensive Lineman Mykel Williams
The San Francisco 49ers have revealed the number of one of their rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft has been completed and teams are beginning to prepare for their upcoming regular seasons. One of the first ways that a team prepares its roster is by assigning rookie draft picks their new numbers.
The San Francisco 49ers have revealed the number of one of their newest defensive lineman. Mykel Williams, who was the 11th pick in the third round of this year's NFL Draft has been assigned the number 98. The Georgia Bulldogs social media team provided fans with a first look at what the rookie lineman would look like in his new Niners uniform.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Results
First Round:
- Mykel Williams: San Francisco 49ers (Pick 11)
- Jalon Walker: Atlanta Falcons (Pick 15)
- Malaki Starks: Baltimore Ravens (Pick 27)
Second Round:
- Tate Ratledge: Detroit Lions (Pick 57)
Third Round:
- Dylan Fairchild: Cincinnati Bengals (Pick 81)
- Jared Wilson: New England Patriots (Pick 95)
Fourth Round:
- Arian Smith: New York Jets (Pick 110)
- Trevor Etienne: Carolina Panthers (Pick 114)
Fifth Round:
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Minnesota Vikings (Pick 139)
- Smael Mondon: Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 161)
Sixth Round:
- Warren Brinson: Green Bay Packers (Pick 198)
Seventh Round:
- Dan Jackson: Detroit Lions (Pick 230)
- Dominic Lovett: Detroit Lions (Pick 244)
Undrafted Free Agents:
- Xavier Truss: Denver Broncos
- Nazir Stackhouse: Green Bay Packers
- Chaz Chambliss: Minnesota Vikings
- Ben Yurosek: Minnesota Vikings
