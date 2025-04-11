How To Watch Arkansas vs Georgia Baseball
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the No. 1-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend. Here’s how to watch the entire series.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a series sweep at the hands of the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns last weekend, and as usual in the SEC, there’s no time to lick the wounds as the No. 1-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks come to town this weekend.
The Razorbacks are (31-3) on the season with a staggering (11-1) record in conference. They are a week removed from running the Missouri Tigers three straight games in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Georgia’s going to need to return to the caliber of lineup they presented in the first several opening weekends of conference play. Their 8 total runs scored against the Texas Longhorns a week ago will simply not be enough to combat a Razorbacks lineup that scored 51 runs in three games a week ago.
How To Watch Arkansas vs Georgia Baseball
Friday Night:
• GameDay: Friday, April 11th
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
Saturday Afternoon:
• GameDay: Saturday, April 12th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
Sunday Afternoon:
• GameDay: Sunday, April 13th
• Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
Arkansas vs Georgia Injury Report
Arkansas
- RHP, Gage Wood (OUT)
- LHP, Parker Coil (OUT)
- IF/OF, Rocco Peppi (Doubtful)
Georgia
- IF/OF, Charlie Jones (OUT)
- OF, Tre Phelps (IN)
