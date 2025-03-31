Georgia Bulldog CJ Allen Listed as Top-10 Returning Linebacker in College Football
According to Pro Football Focus, this Georgia Bulldogs linebacker is one of the ten best players returning to his position in 2025.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the most talented teams in college football and have consistently reloaded their roster with elite talent. But while the Dawgs do an excellent job of acquiring and developing new talent, nothing is more valuable to the program than elite returning talent. This year, linebacker CJ Allen is one of the Dawgs most prominent returning players.
According to Pro Football Focus, Allen is ranked as the eighth-best returning linebacker in all of college football. In addition, Allen's height and weight place him in the 98% percentile for the organization's "Game Athleticism Score" metric.
During the 2024 season, Allen finished with an impressive 76 total tackles and led the Dawgs defense in pass deflections with 4. Allen's talent, combined with his nearly two years of starting experience, makes him one of the feared linebackers in the sport and has put him in an excellent position to be one of the nation's best linebackers during the 2025 college football season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily