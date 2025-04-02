Kirby Smart Shares Thoughts on Team Following Georgia Bulldogs' Scrimmage
See what Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had to say about his team following their inter-squad scrimmage.
As the Georgia Bulldogs’ spring practice camp continues, players and coaches are learning more about their team each day. One of the best ways for the Bulldogs’ staff to learn about this year’s roster are inter-squad scrimmages.
The Dawgs reportedly completed one of their first major scrimmages this weekend and gathered tons of intel about their roster for the 2025 season. Head coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on how his team performed in the scrimmage during a media availability period earlier this week.
"That we got a long way to go. That was the consensus. I did think that cooler temperatures prevailed, which made for less adversity in terms of ‘can I push through?’ It's more game-like to me the cooler it is because they have fresher legs, they can play more snaps. I think it was a faster game. I sometimes like it when it's one of those ‘How hot can it be? Who is going to push?” and it becomes a toughness battle with the mental part of ‘Can I push through this? Can I make it through this? Can I play this game in these conditions?’ It was not like that. I know you're asking about specific, who did well, who did this, who did that. That's really not important right now. It's more important that we can execute a play on offense and defense. We have got more new people in new positions than in the 10 years I've been here. And every year, that has probably ratcheted up a little bit, but it is to the point where you almost have to start, like no one knows anything. Make no assumptions, don't assume anything, and start all over and go ground up. We had a lot of mistakes, a lot of sloppiness. This used to be the first fall camp scrimmage, but when you get 25 mid-years and six portals or whatever the numbers are, I don't know exactly, that is the first fall scrimmage. So, it was not what it needed to be.”
The Bulldogs’ final scrimmage of their spring season will be played on April 12th in Sanford Stadium. While the event known as “G-Day” will be open to the public, there will not be a television broadcast for this year’s game. Many colleges have opted to alter or cancel their spring scrimmages this season for a litany of reasons such as injury, fears of poaching, and others.
