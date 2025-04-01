LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Equipment Staff Announces Return of Black Football Jerseys?
The Georgia Bulldogs equipment staff has made a big announcement around the return of a fan-favorite jersey.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most iconic brands in college football and have one of the most popular uniform combinations in the SEC. The Dawgs' instantly recognizable branding likely stems from the fact that the Dawgs rarely stray from tradition when it comes to their jerseys.
That is unless the team wears their iconic "blackout" jerseys which were first introduced more than 15 years ago during a home game against the Auburn Tigers. Since then, the jerseys have become a favorite by both fans and high school recruits during visits.
Despite the popularity of the uniforms however, the Bulldogs have rarely actually worn their "blackout" jerseys in an actual game. The last time the team did so was back in the 2020 season when the Bulldogs defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl by a score of 24-21. But that may be changing during the 2025 season.
While the post announcing the eventual return of the beloved black jersey has created much excitement around the Bulldogs fanbase. Fans should take note that the announcement for the return comes on "April Fools Day" when numerous social media accounts post fake headlines or announcements to trick their fans.
There is no telling whether or not this year will be the year that the Dawgs' blackout jerseys return. But with the team's history of trolling fans with the weekly uniform combination, this week's April Fool's post is likely just another trick, and not a legitimate announcement...
