Latest College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Crack the Top 5

The Georgia Bulldogs have cracked the top five in the latest college baseball rankings.

The Bulldogs picked up their second conference series win on the season this past weekend on the road against Texas A&M. The Bulldogs took the first two games to clinch the series on Saturday, but failed to sweep the Aggies, thanks to a blowout win by Texas A&M.

It was another impressive weekend for the Bulldogs though. The long ball was working and the pitching stepped up in key moments to allow them to easily take the first two games. The Bulldogs entered Sunday with an NCAA-leading 78 home runs and added two more to that total. Overall, the Bulldogs smashed 11 home runs in the series.

Dylan Vigue and Matt Scott were impressive on Saturday on the mound. Scott earned a win by taking care of the final five innings, allowing a run on five hits with six strikeouts. Vigue started for the Bulldogs and provided four innings.

This series also marked Georgia's first series win at College Station. Coming into the series, the Bulldogs were 2-10 all-time in College Station while the Aggies were 14-0 at home this year.

As a result of Georgia's big weekend, they also have risen up the latest college basbeall rankings, and officially have cracked the top five. Here are the latest rankings according to Baseball America.

Latest College Baseball Rankings:

Kolby Branch and Brock Bennett | UGAA

UCLA Texas Georgia Tech Georgia Arkansas Auburn Oklahoma Mississippi State Virginia Florida State North Carolina USC Oregon State NC State West Virginia Southern Miss Ole Miss Arizona State Oregon Tennessee Kentucky Alabama Coastal Carolina Clemson Cincinnati

Georgia is in good shape to make another postseason appearance this year. If they can find some stablization on Sunday's pitching wise, they will be in great shape. Kenny Ishikawa has all of the right things to be the Sunday starter for Georgia, he just needs to get some reps after missing several weeks due to injury.

The Bulldogs have a midweek game against Kennesaw State this week on Tuesday. Georgia will then play host to South Carolina next weekend in Athens. The Gamecocks recently fired their head coach, Paul Mainieri, after a rough start to the season.

After that, Georgia will have a midweek game against Georgia State before they have to go on the road to face Mississippi State in Starkville. A huge conference series on the horizon for the Bulldogs.