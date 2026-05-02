Will the Georgia Bulldogs Have an Easier Schedule During the 2026 Football Season?

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for the 2026 college football season, will the Dawgs be faced with an easier schedule than last year?

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for the 2026 college football season, as the team begins its summer workouts in preparation for the upcoming schedule. While there are many questions to be answered as the offseason continues.

One question that appears to be on everyone's mind however, is the difficulty of this year's slate of games for the Bulldogs. Many believe Georgia's 2026 season will prove to be more difficult than previous, as it will be the first season the SEC implements nine conference matchups.

Will Georgia's 2026 Regular Season Schedule Be Easier for the Bulldogs?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, there is a small faction of experts that hypothesize the Bulldogs 2026 season will be easier, given the quality of opponents and their preseason rankings on the Bulldogs' schedule. The Dawgs will not be facing Tennessee or Texas for the first time in two years this season and will also travel to some lesser opponents such as South Carolina and Arkansas for their road games.

"Light lifts don't exist for Kirby Smart, but some years have been more favorable than others," wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "This could be one of them, but it still features a couple of trouble spots compared to other post-spring ranked teams not in the SEC."

While there is no doubt that the Bulldogs will face a plethora of challenges throughout their 2026 season, it remains to be seen whether this year's slate of games will be more challenging for the Dawgs roster.

The Bulldogs will begin their 2026 schedule on Saturday, September 5th, against Tennessee State, as the team looks to remain perfect in season openers under head coach Kirby Smart. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Tennessee State at Georgia, Sept. 5

Western Kentucky at Georgia, Sept. 12

Georgia at Arkansas, Sept. 19

Oklahoma at Georgia, Sept. 26

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Oct. 3

Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 10

Auburn at Georgia, Oct. 17

BYE

Georgia vs Florida (Atlanta, GA), Oct. 31

Georgia at Ole Miss, Nov. 7

Missouri at Georgia, Nov. 14

Georgia at South Carolina, Nov. 21

Georgia Tech at Georgia