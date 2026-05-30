LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Baseball vs Liberty - Regionals Game Two Updates and Scores

Live updates from Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs take on Liberty in game two of the Athens Regional.

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in action this afternoon as they are set to take on the Liberty Flames for game two of the Athens regional. The Dawgs are coming off a dominant victory over Long Island =, in a game that concluded earlier this morning following a rain delay.

With a win, the Bulldogs will advance to face the winner of a matchup between Liberty and the victor of Boston College and Long Island. First pitch for that game is scheduled to take place this Sunday at 5 p.m. As action continues in Athens, stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more updates from today's game.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Liberty Flames Live Updates:

May 29, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs infielder Ryan Wynn (0) reacts in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run against the LIU Sharks during the fourth inning at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated periodically as action continues throughout today's game

Top of the First (UGA at Bat)

Tre Phelps singles to left center field for his first hit of the afternoon.

Daniel Jackson homers to right center field. Georgia leads 2-0.

Rylan Lujo flies out to right field.

Brennan Hudson is walked on a 3-1 count.

Kenny Ishikawa flies out to right field.

Ryan Wynn grounds out to second base to retire the side. Georgia leads 2-0.

Bottom of the First (Liberty at Bat)

Tanner Marsh singles to the pitcher.

Riley DeCandido strikes out swinging.

Tanner Marsh steals second to put a runner in scoring position.

Jordan Jaffe singles to right center field. Tanner Marsh scores. Georgia leads 2-1.

Jaxon Sorenson is walked on a full count. Jaffe advances to second.

Nick Barone reaches first on a fielder's choice. Sorenson is tagged out at second. Jaffe advances to third and scores on a throwing error. Game is tied 2-2.

Nick Barone is tagged out trying to steal second to retire the side. Game is tied 2-2.

Top of the Second (UGA at Bat)

Jack Arcamone flies out to right field.

Kolby Branch is walked on a full count.

Ryan Black fouled out to the catcher.

Tre Phelps is walked on a full count. Branch advances to second.

Daniel Jackson is walked. Tre Phelps advances to second. Kolby Branch advances.

Rylan Lujo grounds out to third to retire the side. Game is tied 2-2.

Bottom of the Second (Liberty at Bat)

Easton Swofford grounds out to shortstop.

Landon Scilley is walked on a 3-1 count.

Kyle Hvidsten is walked on a 3-0 count. Scilley advances to second.

Josh Campos lines out to right field.

Tanner Marsh strikes out swinging to retire the side. Game is tied 2-2.

Top of the Third (UGA at Bat)

Brennan Hudson flies out to right field.

Kenny Ishikawa homers to right field. Georgia leads 3-2.

Ryan Wynn homers to center field. Georgia leads 4-2.

Nick Arcamone singles to right field.

Kolby Branch pops up to shortstop.

Ryan Black flies out to right field.

Bottom of the Third (Liberty at Bat)

Riley DeCandido flies out to left field

Jordan Jaffe grounds out to the pitcher.

Jaxon Sorenson flies out to center field to retire the side. Georgia leads 4-2.

Top of the Fourth (UGA at Bat)

Tre Phelps grounds out to shortstop.

Daniel Jackson strikes out swinging on a full count.

Rylan Lujo singles to left field.

Brennan Hudson singles through the right side. Lujo advances to second.

Kenny Ishikawa is walked on a full count. Hudson advances to second, Lujo advances to third.

Ryan Wynn reaches first on a fielder's choice. Ishikawa is tagged out at second to retire the side. Georgia leads 4-2.

Bottom of the Fourth (Liberty at Bat)

Nick Barone grounds out to shortstop.

Easton Swofford strikes out swinging.

Landon Scilley grounds out to shortstop to retire the side. Georgia leads 4-2.

Top of the Fifth (UGA at Bat)

Nick Arcamone strikes out swinging.

Kolby Branch strikes out looking on a 1-2 count.

Ryan Black singles to first base.

Tre Phelps grounds out to third base to retire the side. Georgia leads 4-2.

Bottom of the Fifth (Liberty at Bat)

Top of the Sixth (UGA at Bat)

Bottom of the Sixth (Liberty at Bat)

Top of the Seventh (UGA at Bat)

Bottom of the Seventh (Liberty at Bat)

Top of the Eighth (UGA at Bat)

Bottom of the Eighth (Liberty at Bat)

Top of the Ninth (UGA at Bat)