Georgia Bulldogs vs Long Island Athens Regional - Everything You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about Georgia's matchup against Long Island baseball.

The regional round for the college baseball postseason is getting started this weekend and the Georgia Bulldogs will begin their fight for a spot in the College World Series. The Bulldogs come in as the third overall seed and are hosting for the third straight year under Wes Johnson.

The first opponent for Georgia is Long Island. It's worth noting that the game times for both games have been moved due to potential inclement weather. Liberty vs Boston College will start at noon and Georgia vs Long Island will begin at 5 PM. Both games will be shown on ESPN+.

Georgia vs Long Island Athens Regional Breakdown

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson hoists the championship trophy as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Johnson announced that Joey Volchko will be the pitcher for game one of the regional round. Volchko has consistently been Georgia's Friday starter this season, so it looks like Johnson is treating this as it were any other three-game series against a conference opponent.

Volchko has started 15 games for the Bulldogs this season. He brings a 9-2 record, a 4.18 ERA, 88 strikeouts to 39 walks and opponents hold a .254 batting average against him this season.

The Bulldogs come into this matchup on a hot streak. They have won 14 of their last 15 games. On top of that, they were crowned SEC regular season champions and won the SEC tournament for the first time in program history. Georgia is also 31-7 at home this season.

The Sharks bring in a 30-20 record and a 26-7 record against conference opponents. They are 15-13 on the road this season.

If Georgia wins on Friday, they will move on to play the winner of Boston College vs Liberty on Saturday.

While Georgia's pitching has certainly cleaned things up a good bit down the stretch, it has been the offense that has carried the Bulldogs for the most part this season. A theme that has remained consistent ever since Johnson took over as head coach.

Catcher Daniel Jackson has been the star of the show this season. He holds a .391 batting average, has 27 home runs on the season and 79 RBI. Tre Phelps is right behind him with a .376 batting average, a .491 on-base percentage and 18 home runs this season.

It's a powerful lineup for the Bulldogs and its what they will be relying on during the postseason in hopes of winning the College World Series.