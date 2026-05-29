Live Updates - The University of Georgia VS Long Island University, Regionals Game One

Follow along for live updates of the first regional game between Georgia and Long Island. The Dawgs and Sharks will face off with the first pitch projected at 5 p.m.

The Dawgs are coming off an impressive regular season. They won every SEC series on the road and proved to be the best in the SEC. The Dawgs won the regular season SEC title and the SEC tournament title by defeating Arkansas in the championship game.

The Dawgs finished the regular season with a record of 46-12, and the conference record was 23-7.

Long Island University finished its season 30-20 and had a 26-7 conference record. The sharks represent the Northeast Conference.

Georgia Bulldog's Tre Phelps (1) tosses confetti as Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson is interviewed as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Jackson has continued to be a bright spot for the Bulldogs, but he is not the only one. The Dawgs roster is extremely deep. During their matchup against Arkansas, Jack Arcamone was called up to play despite not appearing in a game in a week. The junior stepped up to the plate and delivered a deep shot to right that set the tone for the whole game.

The pitching for Georgia has been locked down, which is always a good sign going into the postseason. Joey Volchko has been the ace for the Bulldogs, and he is projected to get the nod tonight.

The Dawgs have three players who are in the top three for batting average (Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps, and Rylan Lujo). A competition inside the competition seems to be a major drive for the Dawgs.

May 20, 2026; Hoover, AL, USA; Georgia base stealer Rylan Lujo slides under Mississippi State shortstop Ryder Woodson who has to leap high to catch a throw in the SEC Tournament game between Georgia and Mississippi State at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Joey Volchko. 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, cf Rylan Lujo, 1b Brennan Hudson, lf Kenny Ishikawa, 2b Ryan Wynn, dh Jack Arcamone, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Long Island Sharks: starting on the mound, RHP Nicholas Finarelli. 3b Noah Sorensen, ss Ryan Rivera, 2b Elijah Fairchild, dh Mike Polubinski, cf Nick Matson, lf Cord Dobrinski, c Joseph Durso, 1b Jake Kelleher, and rf Matthew McGurk.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.