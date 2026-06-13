LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Baseball vs Texas Longhorns - College World Series Game 1

Live updates from Omaha, as the Georgia Bulldogs takes on the Texas Longhorns in the College World Series.

The Georgia Bulldogs first game in a College World Series in over 15 years is scheduled for this evening, as the Dawgs look to move into the winners bracket against the Texas Longhorns in game one. This matchup will be the first meeting between these two programs all season, despite sharing a conference.

The Bulldogs are heading into tonight's matchup after a thrilling series with the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Athens Super Regional. Georgia swept their Bulldog counterparts in a high-scoring, two game series that saw the Dawgs erase a pair of late-inning deficits.

The victory helped Georgia secure its College World Series appearance since 2008, and has placed the Bulldogs in an excellent position to claim their first national championship title in the sport since 1990.

Georgia Bulldogs Looking to Maintain Momentum Against Texas

May 29, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson reacts with Georgia Bulldogs infielder Tre Phelps (1) on the field prior to the game against the LIU Sharks at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After coming off such an emotional series, the Dawgs are now looking to maintain the momentum against a Texas team that has scored an average of 11.6 runs in their last five contests. While the Bulldogs' bats have the main catalyst for the team's success this season, the bullpen will need to be just as sharp for the team to advance.

With a win tonight, Georgia will advance to the winner's side of the bracket, where they will face the victor of Oklahoma and Alabama. That game is scheduled to take place on Monday at approximately 7 p.m.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Live Updates (Game 1)

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as action continues throughout the game. First pitch for tonight's contest is currently scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

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