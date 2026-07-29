Georgia Bulldog Players That are Under Massive Amounts of Pressure in 2026

Georgia Bulldog football players that will be under immense pressure to preform at a high level during the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2026 college football season as week one is just over a month away. The Bulldogs will be looking to return to the College Football Playoff in hopes of winning another national championship.

With national championship hopes also comes immense pressure on the roster. However, there are some players that will likely be feeling more pressure than other as they head into the season. Here is a list of Georgia players who are under immense pressure to perform in 2026.

1. Gunner Stockton

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anytime a team has national championship aspirations, a large amount of pressure will fall on the quarterback. For Gunner Stockton, the pressure not only comes in the hopes of delivering the Dawgs another national title, but also to add another wrinkle to his game that will be needed to give the Dawgs another edge offensively.

2. KJ Bolden

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) gestures after a game against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KJ Bolden's time in Athens has been fairly successful, but experts and analysts agree that there is likely another level to his game that has not fully been tapped into. With 2026 likely being the safety's final season in Athens, the time to put everything together and become one of the nation's best safeties is now.

3. Sacovie White-Helton

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing Zachariah Branch to the NFL Draft was certainly a massive blow to the team's offense. In the wake of the departure, many are looking to Sacovie White-Helton to become Georgia's next "YAC monster." In addition to living up to the legacy set by Branch just a season ago. White-Helton will also have to fend of freshman Kaiden Prothro, who is expected to also receive many reps in the slot.

4. Chris Cole

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) sacks Austin Peay Governors quarterback Chris Parson (3) in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Chris Cole is another defensive player who the Dawgs will need to take another step in 2026. But the injury to Auburn transfer Amaris Williams may force the linebacker to become an even more crucial piece to Georgia's third down pass rush. Cole will have to be at his best this season to become Georgia's next elite linebacker.

5. Ellis Robinson

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) intercepts a pass against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

High expectations create high pressure situations, and the expectations around Ellis Robinson have been extremely high since the cornerback was a high school recruit. With what many expect to be his last season in college football, Robinson will have just a dozen or so more games to prove that he is the best cornerback in the nation and is worthy of a first round selection.