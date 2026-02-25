Live Updates - Georgia Baseball VS Troy

Follow along as the University of Georgia continues its home stand, playing host to Troy. It will only be a one-game series. The Dawgs will look to extend their winning streak to 5 games.

The Dawgs are coming off a series sweep against Samford. Their bats were extremely hot as they outscored Samford 45-5 in their three-game series. During game two, we thought we had seen the peak of this Bulldog offense, but when game three rolled around, the Dawgs scored 22 runs, including 6 home runs.

The pitching was amazing as they only allowed 5 runs during the whole series, and somehow always found a way to end the inning whenever Samford found any momentum. Joey Volchko had another great start as he struck out a handful of batters. The Dawgs' defense was very fundamental, limiting mistakes and capitalizing on important plays during the game.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson shakes hand with Army coach Chris Tracz before a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against Army in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2024. Georgia won 8-7. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

A handful of Dawgs have been on a heater recently. Especially shortstop Kolby Branch, who is currently on a three-game home run streak. The leader of the Bulldogs will look to continue his heater at the plate. Third basemen, Tre Phelps, looks to extend his hitting streak to 22 games (which dates back to last season).

You can watch the game on SEC Network+, and listen to the game on The Bulldogs Radio.

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) takes the field during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregame Storyline:

Starting lineup for the visiting Troy Trojans:

Starting lineup for the home Georgia Bulldogs:

The #11 Georgia Bulldogs will look to capitalize on their opportunity to climb up the rankings. UCLA and Georgia Tech both lost to unranked opponents. If Georgia performs like they have, the Dawgs should climb up the rankings. There has not been a major flaw in this Georgia team during the season. Since Georgia has won in major fashion almost every game, head coach Wes Johnson has been able to sub players in to see how they perform in actual game time. Which could be useful to know as we go deeper into the season. Both Dylan Wood and Joe Nottingham pitched in their debut in the third game of the series against Samford. Both pitchers performed greatly and showed real potential.

The Troy Trojans (3-4) are coming off a series win against Campbell University. The Trojans average 8 runs per game. During their matchup against SEC opponent Mississippi State, they lost 7-13. The Trojans seem to have a real possibility to add runs, but we'll see how they fare against the Bulldogs pitching.

*Editor Note: We will update the starting lineups and potential starting pitcher when they are announced.