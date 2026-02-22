Follow along as the University of Georgia looks to go for the sweep in game three today against Samford.

Yesterday the Dawgs beat Samford in dominant fashion again by a score of 12-4. The Dawgs showed off the long ball as they combined for (5) home runs. They have been dominant at the plate and on the field. Georgia's starting pitching has been looking good as Samford was not able to figure out Joey Volchko on Friday, and Matt Scott yesterday.

Despite infield errors, the Dawgs were dominant all over the field. Yesterday the Dawgs threw out a runner from left field corner to second base. The bullpen has not been heavily used this series, so expect the bullpen to be used in this game.

Henry Allen has been an amazing player for the Dawgs recently, as he currently has a .467 batting average and has shown a real threat to hit the ball hard at the plate. The University of Georgia has players that play with each other so well that they are definitely a force to be rekoned with.

You can watch the game on SEC Network+, and you can listen to the game on The Bulldogs Radio.

Georgia's Ryan Black (2) gets ready to bat during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live Updates - Georgia Baseball VS Samford, Game 3

1st Inning:

Top:

Pregame Storylines:

Starting lineup for the Samford Bulldogs, starting at pitcher RHP Andrew Marble, ss Gus Gandy, rf Jake Souders, lf Luke Boykin, 2b Cade Carr, dh Trey Higgins, 1b Jackson Harris, 3b Parker McDonald, cf Pierce Dutton, and c Hayden Perry.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs, starting at pitcher RHP Dylan Vigue, cf Ryan Black, 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, dh Michael O'Shaughnessy, lf Henry Allen, cf Rylan Lujo, rf Cole Johnson, 1b Brennan Hudson, and ss Kolby Branch

The #14 Bulldogs are one win away from their first sweep of the season. The Dawgs will need to keep doing what they have been doing all season to get the sweep. Tre Phelps has extended his hitting streak to 20 games (dating back to last season), and all of his at-bats have been of very high quality. Kolby Branch seems to be heating up as he has two home runs in this series and has consistently hit the ball hard. Clarke-County has been put into a wind advisory that lasts the length of the game, so expect more deep balls.