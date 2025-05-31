LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Duke Blue Devils
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Duke Blue Devils in game three of the Athens Regional.
Georgia got off to a hot start yesterday, winning game one of the regional against Binghamton 20-4. Tre Phelps and Dan Jackson homered twice, along with Nolan McCarthy, who homered once. Leighton Finley threw a career-high 114 pitches in 6.2 innings, allowing just two runs on four hits.
Duke is coming off an impressive 12-5 win over Oklahoma State last night. The Blue Devils put up nine runs in the first three innings on their way to a dominant victory.
The winner of tonight's game will be one win away from winning the regional, while the loser will have to win two games tomorrow and another on Monday in order to advance. Brian Curley will get the start for the Bulldogs with first pitch scheduled for 6 pm.
Live Updates: Georgia vs Duke
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Duke
• GameDay: Saturday, May 31, 2025
• Game Time: 6 pm EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network
