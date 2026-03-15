Live Updates - Georgia vs Tennessee Score, Game Three

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to take the series against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to take the weekend series against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday. The Volunteers took the first game on Friday and Georgia responded by winning on Saturday by a final score of 4-2. That means Sunday will be the deciding game.

Some big news for Georgia is that two-way player Kenny Ishikawa will be returning to the lineup on Sunday. Ishikawa suffered a foot injury after being hit by a pitch earlier in the year. It resulted in him missing the next few weeks, but will officially return to the mound on Sunday.

In his one start, Ishikawa went 4.1 innings, struck out eight batters, allowed just one hit and zero runs. If he can continue the success he had in his first start, the Bulldogs will have a strong Sunday starter in SEC play this season.

The Bulldogs have been hot at the plate as they lead the nation in home runs hit on the season. The long ball was huge in Georgia's win on Saturday as they utilized a two-run home run from Ryan Black and a solo shot from Michael O'Shaughnessy. The Bulldogs will be hoping they carry that same energy into Sunday's matchup to earn their first conference series win on the season.

Georgia vs Tennessee Score, Live Updates:

*This article will continued to be updated during the game providing play-by-play action*

First Inning:

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Baseball:

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Time: 1 PM ET

Location: Athens, GA (Foley Field)

Broadcast: SEC Network+

Radio: Georgiadogs.com

The final game of the series will take place on Sunday at 1 PM. Following the series against Tennessee, Georgia will have a mid week game against The Citadel on Tuesday and then will travel out to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies next weekend for their second conference series of the season.