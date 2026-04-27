College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Maintain Top 5 Spot

The latest college baseball rankings have been released.

It was another successful weekend for the Georgia Bulldogs. They went on the road to face off against the ranked Ole Miss Rebels and walked away with a series win. It came after the Bulldogs blew an 8-0 lead in the first game on Saturday, and then proceeded to win the next two games to take the series.

Georgia remains in first place of the conference and has an overall record of 34-11 and a conference record of 15-6. The Diamond Dawgs did suffer a loss to in-state rival Georgia Tech in the middle of the week. Not only that, they were run ruled in the contest.

After this weekend's action, the Bulldogs did not see a change in their ranking. Here is the latest top 25 rankings, according to D1Baseball.

College Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Stay Put

Georgia Baseball heads to Clemson this week for a top-10 showdown. | UGA Athletics

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The Bulldogs will get this week started off against Troy in a midweek game. It is worth noting that this will be the second time the two teams have played, and the Bulldogs fell to Troy by a final score of 5-6 in 12 innings. This will be the final midweek game of the season for the Bulldogs.

After that, Georgia will remain at home to take on the Missouri Tigers for a three game series that starts on Friday. Sunday's game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

The Tigers are currently dead last in the conference. They hold a 3-15 record in conference play and are 21-23 on the entire season.

After Georgia's series against Missouri, they will only have two conference series remaining. They will play LSU at home for the final homestand of the season. The Tigers are currently the 3rd-worst team in conference standings with a 6-12 record and are 24-21 on the season.

The Bulldogs will then go on the road to Auburn to take on the Tigers for the final series of the season. Auburn currently ranks fifth in the SEC standings. After that series concludes, the SEC tournament will then take place and then they will find out where they are placed for postseason play in the regional round.