Live Updates - The University of Georgia V.S Troy University

Follow along for live updates of the University of Georgia vs Troy University. The last midweek game of the season is a rematch. The Dawgs and Trojans faced off in a midweek game in late February, where the Trojans won in the 12th inning.

1st Inning: Troy Leaves A Man On First. UGA Leaves A Pair On (0-0 TIED).

Top: RHP Jordan Stephens takes the mound for the Dawgs. Aaron Piasecki will lead off for the Trojans, and he starts the game by flying out to deep left center field. Pyne climbs into the box next, and he hits a blooper to right, Ishikawa charges for it and dives, but couldn't make the catch. Cavill steps in next, and he flies out to the warning track in left field. Janicki crawls into the box, and he strikes out looking.

Bottom: LHP Brock Tapper takes the bump for the Trojans. Tre Phelps will face him first, and he pokes a single against the shift near second base. Jackson climbs into the box next, and he gets hit by the pitch on his elbow pad. O'Shaughnessy looks to join the fun, but he flies out to shallow left field. Allen steps in next, and he hits a sacrifice fly to deep center field; Phelps advances to third. Ishikawa steps into the box with a runner on first and third, and with two outs, he hits a lazy fly in foul territory near third base on the first pitch he sees.

In their last matchup, the Dawgs were unable to score when they left the bases loaded in three different innings. The Trojans are sitting exactly at .500 (22-22). They are fourth in the Sunbelt division, as the Dawgs hold a 0.5 game lead over Texas A&M in the SEC.

The Dawgs are coming off a series win over the Ole Miss Rebels. An impressive series win, but it could have been a series sweep. The Dawgs would lose game one after being up 8-0. Nonetheless, the Dawgs are proving why they are a dominant team that could perform well in the postseason. There are only 10 games left in the regular season.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) rounds third base after a solo home run and slaps hands with third base coach Brock Bennett during the first inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

For the Dawgs to hold onto their SEC lead, it all starts today. They will have to keep doing what they've been doing all season: producing runs early and playing lights-out defense. Ryan Wynn played great defensively in the series against Ole Miss. Wynn played second base and recorded multiple putouts.

Now is a great time for the team to get hot. Daniel Jackson has been providing multiple runs for the Dawgs throughout the season, and he is starting to heat up again. In the matchup against Ole Miss, Tre Phelps was hit by a pitch on his knee. Thankfully, Phelps remained in the game. It will be interesting to see if that is still affecting him today or if he will continue to play with dominance.

The rain has cleared, and the conditions will be partly cloudy with a breeze blowing towards center field. Expect to see a lot of long balls today.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson looks out over the field before the start of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the bump RHP Jordan Stephens. 3b Tre Phelps, dh Daniel Jackson, 1b Michael O'Shaughnessy, lf Henry Allen, rf Kenny Ishikawa, cf Rylan Lujo, c Brennan Hudson, ss Kolby Branch, and 2b Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Troy Trojans: starting on the mound LHP Brock Tapper. Rf Aaron Piasecki, 3b Josh Pyne, 1b Blake Cavill, dh Jimmy Janicki, cf Steven Meier, lf Drew Nelson, ss Nolan Book, 2b Sean Darnell, and c Caden Reeves.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.