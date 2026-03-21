The Georgia Bulldogs are back in College Station, Texas on Saturday afternoon, looking to clinch their second straight SEC weekend series against a ranked opponent in Texas A&M. We have all the Live Updates.

The Georgia Bulldogs jumped out to a (3-0) lead in the top of the first inning on Friday night thanks to a Henry Allen home run, his eighth of the season. From that point forward, the Bulldogs never looked back on their way to a (9-4) series opener win over the Aggies.

The Bulldogs received 4.1 scoreless innings in relief and was the bright spot on the mound for the Dawgs on Friday night. Though he will likely be burnt up the rest of the weekend. However, it’s the Bulldogs’ bats that have remained hot through opening SEC play.

The Bulldogs were the hottest lineup in the SEC prior to league play beginning and they’ve averaged 7.25 runs per game in conference play to begin the season. It’s been the primary key to a (3-1) conference record to date.

As they enter game two, we have all of the updates right here on Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson speaks with Texas A&M coach Michael Earley before the start of a NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Texas A&M Baseball, Game 2

First Inning: Scoreless

Top: RHP, Weston Moss, is expected to get the start for the Aggies today. He's (3-1) on the season with a 5.76 ERA, striking out (25) hitters in 25.0 innings of work. Black, Phelps, and Jackson will lead things off for the Dawgs. Black strikes out swinging to begin the contest. Tre Phelps is hit by a pitch to put the first Bulldog on base. Daniel Jackson strikes out on four pitches for the second out. OShaugnessy strikes out looking to end the inning.



Bottom: RHP, Dylan Vigue is expected to start for the Bulldogs. Due up for the Aggies is Grahova, Sorrell, and Hacopian in the bottom half of the first. Grahovac grounds out to Phelps at third for the first out of the inning. Sorrell does the same for the second out. Hacopian gournd out to the end the inning.

Second Inning: Oriach Puts the Dawgs On Top (1-0)

Top: Allen, Hudson, and Oriach due up for the Bulldogs. Allen lined out to center field, shortly followed by a deep fly out by Hudson. Oriach Homered to right field for the first run of the game (1-0). Branch then draws a walk to put another Bulldog on base for Ishikawa. Ishikawa grounds out on a check swing to end the inning.



Bottom: Jordan, Duer, and Partida due up for the Aggies in the bottom of the second. Jordan grounds out to second base for the first out. Duer singles up the middle for the first baserunner of the day for Texas A&M. Partida draws a walk to put two runners on with one out for Kiel. A ground ball third draws an out, but advances both runners. Two outs, with Harrison at the plate for the Aggies. Harrison flies out to end the inning.

Third Inning: Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson Go Back-to-Back (3-0)

Top: Black pops out for the first out of the inning. Tre Phelps homers to deep left field for the second run of the contest for the Dawgs. (2-0). Daniel Jackson now steps in, and he goes yard to right center field for back-to-back homers (3-0). Oshaugnessy then strikes out swinging for the second out. Henry Allen singles to left field with two outs to get Hudson to the plate with a runner on.



Bottom:

How To Watch:

Gameday: Saturday, March. 21st, 2026

Saturday, March. 21st, 2026 Game time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET TV: ESPN+ / SECN+

ESPN+ / SECN+ Location: Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas

The Bulldogs are currently ranked the No. 7 team in the latest Top-25 rankings according to D1Baseball.com. With plenty of work to be done down the stretch of what is expected to be a loaded 2026 slate, as they typically are in the SEC. There are currently (9) SEC member schools in the Top-25, Georgia has weekend series with (7) of them, including a mid-week matchup against the No. 3-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.