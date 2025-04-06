LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Texas Game Three
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to salvage the series in Austin against the Texas Longhorns.
The Texas Longhorns gave Georgia their first series loss of the season yesterday in a comeback 7-4 victory.
Georgia went up 4-0 after four innings and looked to be in control of the game. Texas cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth when Jaquae Stewart crushed a two run home run. The Longhorns took the lead in the bottom of the seventh with RBI doubles from Jalin Flores and Will Gasparino.
Georgia could not get anything going at the plate after the fourth inning. The Bulldogs have struggled in this series offensivley, at least for their standards. Texas has proved to have an elite pitching staff this weekend.
Georgia will try to salvage the series and head home on a high note with first pitch set for 2 pm.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns
• GameDay: Sunday, April 6, 2025
• Game Time: 2:00 pm EST
• Stadium: UFCU Disch-Falk Field
• Where: Austin, Texas
• Watch: SEC Network +
