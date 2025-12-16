Could Colbie Young Make a Return to the Georgia Bulldogs During the Playoffs?

Could wide receiver Colbie Young make a return to the lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs during the playoffs?

The Georgia Bulldogs still have more than a week to go before they play their first game in the college football playoffs. The first round is this weekend with Oklahoma vs Alabama kicking it off on Friday. Georgia, on the other hand, will not play until Jan. 1 and they will face off against the winner of Tulane vs Ole Miss.

Georgia likely needed some time off as they, just like everyone else during this time of the season, are dealing with some injuries to some key players. Not only that, but the extra time off might allow them to gain some of those players back in time for the Sugar Bowl.

Could Colbie Young Return from Injury During the Playoffs?

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player in particular that a lot of fans are hoping to see return to the lineup is wide receiver Colbie Young. He suffered a leg fracture against Ole Miss on the first offensive drive of the game and has been sidelined ever since. At the time, it seemed very unlikely that he would be able to make a return, but now, perhaps it is possible.

Despite his injury, Young has attended every home game and road game this season. During warmups, he can be seen down on the field with a boot on one foot and a cleat on the other. Whether he is catching balls for the quarterbacks and providing an extra spark of energy, Young's presence is still felt on the field.

With that said though, it seems unlikely that Young would make his return during the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Head coach Kirby Smart said after the SEC Championship that they will, of course, continue to monitor him, but that there was more optimism for him to return to the lineup after the Sugar Bowl.

It seems like a similar timeline to the one that George Pickens had during his final season. The biggest difference is Pickens got hurt during the spring and missed the entire 2021 season, but made a return during the national title game, and made a massive play in the first half. Perhaps Young could have a similar impact during the playoffs for Georgia.

Prior to his injury, Young had 23 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown. He quickly became one of Stockton's go to receivers and the offense would certainly like to get him back if they can.

