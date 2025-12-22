Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has provided an update on Gabe Harris' injury.

The stage is officially set. The Georgia Bulldogs will rematch against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl during the quarterfinal round of the college football playoff. The Dawgs won the first game against Ole Miss in the regular season in Athens, Ga.

An important thing to note this time around is Lane Kiffin will not be coaching Ole Miss. Kiffin elected to take the LSU head coaching job after the conclusion of the regular season and is not coaching the Rebels during the playoffs. With that said, most of the staff is in Oxford finishing out the rest of the season. Including defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is now the head coach, and offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr.

The Bulldogs have gotten a a couple of weeks off not since they earned a first round bye in the playoffs. It came at the right time too as Georgia was banged up heading into and leaving the SEC Championship game. However, one of Georgia's defensive starters is dealing with an injury and Kirby Smart provided an update on them.

Kirby Smart Provides an Injury Update on Gabe Harris

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Joenel Aguero: "Yeah Joenel is with us every day. He's trying to get healthy and make himself available.

Gabe Harris: "Yeah he is dealing with a little bit of a turf toe and we are hoping to have him available."

Colbie Young and Drew Bobo: "Yeah I am optimistic that we get all of those guys back. They're good football players and they're gonna help us. We are hopeful to get them back and we've got a lot of guys dinged up from the practices that we have had too."

Kirby Smart has fared well in rematches as a head coach. In fact, Smart has not lost a single rematch as a head coach. The most recent example being against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, where they redeemed their regular season loss with a 28-7 win to earn a first round bye in the playoffs.

Georgia and Ole Miss got into an offensive shootout the first time around. The Rebels scored on their first five offensive possessions and Georgia did not punt a single time. The Rebels even held a nine point lead in the second half, but quarterback Gunner Stockton was dialed in. He went a perfect 12/12 in the second half and helped lead the Bulldogs to a massive win. It's the only game Ole Miss has lost all season.

Georgia and Ole Miss will face off on Jan. 1 in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. The winner of the game will move on to face the winner of Miami vs Ohio State.

More from Bulldogs on SI: