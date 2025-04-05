LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Texas Game Two
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to even the series against the Texas Longhorns.
Georgia dropped game one to Texas 1-5 as they could not find any offense against Longhorn starter Jared Spencer. Spencer pitched 7.2 innings of one-run, 11 strikeout ball.
Nolan McCarthy was the lone bright stop offensivley for UGA, going 2-3 with a single and a solo homer. Eric Hammond pitched masterfully in the late innings of the game for the Bulldogs.
Brian Curley will get the start on the mound today for UGA. Curley has excelled since being moved into the weekend rotation, however he will have a tall task against an elite Texas lineup.
Kolten Smith did not pitch yesterday, meaning the Bulldogs' top bullpen arm will be available today. As the Bulldogs try to even the series, the plan will likely be to get 4-5 quality innings out of Brian Curley and then hand the ball over to Smith.
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns
• GameDay: Saturday, April 5th, 2025
• Game Time: 3:00 pm EST
• Stadium: UFCU Disch-Falk Field
• Where: Austin, Texas
• Watch: SEC Network +
