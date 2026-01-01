Miami QB Carson Beck Speaks on Potentially Playing Georgia in Semifinals

Miami quarterback Carson Beck spoke on potentially playing his former team, Georgia, in the semifinal round of the college football playoffs.

Game day has officially arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs as they will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl at 8 PM ET on Thursday. The winner of the Sugar Bowl will move on to the semifinal round and will play the Miami Hurricanes as they beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

That also means that Georgia could get to face off against its former quarterback, Carson Beck, for a trip to the national championship.

Beck spent four years at the University of Georgia and started for two of them before he elected to declare for the NFL draft after last season. Shortly after though, Beck proceeded to announce he would be entering the transfer portal and committed to Miami.

Beck was asked about potentially playing against Georgia in the semifinal round, and here is what he had to say about the potential matchup.

Carson Beck Speaks on Potentially Playing Georgia in College Football Playoff

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) warms up Nov. 4, 2023, before the start of a game against Missouri. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Man, it's hard. You know when you look when the college football playoff bracket came out, it's hard not look forward to the games," Beck said. "You look at the bracket. You look at the way things could pan out. Now obviously, having beat Texas A&M and having beat Ohio State, earning the right to go out there and play in Arizona in the semifinals it's hard not to look forward to that and see the two teams we could end up playing. So I am super excited for this team and the opportunity to play in the semifinals and whichever team is able to win [the Sugar Bowl] we'll go in and prepare and make the most of it."

Carson Beck vs. Georgia in the CFP semis? 👀



The Miami QB could face off against his former team in the next round 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9GD1bI1GJL — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026

If Georgia and Miami do end up rematching in the playoffs, it would become perhaps the biggest storyline the playoffs.

Both Miami and Georgia would probably tell you that they are better off with their current quarterback. Miami needed a new quarterback with Cam Ward going to the NFL and Georgia has been very pleased with what Gunner Stockton has shown on the field this season. No matter what your opinion is on the opposing team or quarterback, it's not often that both sides end up satisfied.

Beck helped lead Georgia to an undefeated regular season in 2023 and to an SEC Championship game. The Dawgs came up just a game short of the college football playoff that season as they lost to Alabama in the conference title game and their opportunity to win their third national title in a row.

More from Bulldogs on SI: