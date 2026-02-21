Live Updates - The University of Georgia V.s Samford University Game 2.

Follow along as the University of Georgia plays host to the Samford Bulldogs for game two of the three-game series.

Yesterday, UGA and Samford faced off for the first time this season. UGA beat Samford by a score of 11-1 in 7 innings. Joey Volchko started on the mound for the Dawgs and allowed an early home run in the second inning, but then he settled down and allowed nothing more. The Dawgs took advantage of the strong wind howling to the outfield as they combined for 3 home runs.

The Dawgs pitching was nearly lights out as they only allowed 3 hits, and combined a total of 9 strikeouts. A big question mark during the preseason has seemed to turn into an exclamation mark.

Game two is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. There has been a storm that has rolled into Athens, but the weather is predicting that it will be gone by the time that the game starts. You can watch the game on SEC Network +, or you can listen to it on the Bulldogs Network.

Rain pours down during a weather delay at Foley Field before a NCAA Regionals game between Georgia and Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dawgs will look to take the series win today, and keep their bats hot. Here's what to expect: Kolby Branch and Daniel Jackson have both been hitting the ball hard recently, so expect them to play a key role in today's game. The Dawgs only used two pitchers yesterday, so the bullpen is fresh and ready to go if needed. Tre Phelps has been on a heater dating back to last season. He is on a 19-game hitting streak and has produced quality at-bats every time he steps in the box.

During the game against USC Upstate, Kenny Ishikawa was hit on his foot. He would later be removed from the game. Head coach, Wes Johnson said he has a hairline fracture in his ankle. But he is hopeful that Ishikawa will return by SEC play. Despite not having Ishikawa, Rylan Lujo has stepped up for the Dawgs. Yesterday, he played center field and laced a home run, hit a single, and drew a walk at the plate. Even without Ishikawa, the Dawgs seem to be in good hands with Lujo playing centerfield.

Georgia's Kolby Branch (9) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a grand slam during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Live Updates - The University Of Georgia VS Samford University, Game 2

First Inning:

*Editors Note: We will update this article with the starting lineup and projected starting pitcher the moment they are announced.