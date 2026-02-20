Live Updates - Game One Of The University of Georgia V.S. Samford University

Follow along as the University of Georgia (#9) faces off against Samford University in game one of this 3 game series.

Georgia's Kolby Branch (9) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The University of Georgia faces Samford University in a three-game series this weekend. UGA is 3-1, and Samford is 2-2. UGA moved up the rankings again they are now ranked #9 in the country. Samford lost a close game against Alabama on Tuesday.

The University of Georgia is coming off a win against USC Upstate, but they may have lost a key role in their lineup. Kenny Ishikawa was hit in the foot by a pitch and was later taken out of the game. He would be later spotted with a boot on his foot. Ishikawa is a transfer they picked up from Seattle University and can play both outfield and pitcher.

Even though they may have lost Ishikawa for some time, the Bulldogs depth is deep. Scott Newman came in to replace Ishikawa, and he played a great game at the plate and on the field. There is still no word on when Ishikawa will return.

The Georgia Spike Squad get hyped before the start of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Georgia offense seems to be off to a hot start, as they have averaged 10 runs per game. Even though the Dawgs hit the ball hard, they tend to leave runners on base. Clutch hits seem to be a little problem, but they are extremely unlucky at the plate at times.

The pitching for the Dawgs has been good and bad. They would either start the game well and lose touch towards the middle of the game. Or start weak and get better as the game goes on. The Dawgs have only allowed an average of 3.25 runs per game. Thanks to pitchers finding their way out of a jam.

The Samford Bulldogs have averaged 5.75 runs through 4 games, and have allowed 5.25 runs per game. During one of their games against Belmont, they lost 14-4 in 7 innings. But other than that, they’ve been tough to score runs on as they have only allowed around 2.33 runs per game.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dawgs will look to jump off to an early start to help the pitching settle in. And that all starts with the way the Dawgs play offense, hitting the ball hard. Daniel Jackson has been a standout hitter for the Dawgs, as he has provided a couple of home runs. Every time Jackson steps up to the plate, he consistently hits the ball with an exit velocity over 95 mph.

Starting lineup for the visiting Samford Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Mason Blasche, ss Gus Gandy, 1b Jackson Harris, cf Jake Souders, 2b Cade Carr, lf Luke Boykin, rf Trey Higgins, 3b Parker McDonald, dh Charlie Bozeman, and catcher Eddie Marshall.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Joey Volchko, 2b Ryan Black, 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, rf Cole Johnson, lf Henry Allen, 1b Jordy Oriach, cf Rylan Lujo, dh Jack Arcamone, and shortstop Kolby Branch.