Live Updates - University of Georgia Vs University of Georgia Tech

Follow along as the University of Georgia takes on in-state rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Clean Old Fashion Hate, baseball edition, is expected to get underway at Truist Park at 7 p.m. The #5 Georgia Bulldogs will be the away team, and the #2 Yellow Jackets will be the home team for this neutral-site game.

1st Inning: UGA Draws First Blood Thanks To O'Shaughnessy's Two-Run Homer To Right. GT Answers By Scoring Two Of Their Own (2-2 TIED).

Top: Carson Ballard will take the mound for the Jackets. Tre Phelps will get the game going by getting hit by the pitch, but GT reviews it, and it turns into a strikeout. Jackson climbs into the box next, and he strikes out looking on a 2-2 count. Lujo looks to keep the inning alive, and he does by smoking a single to right field. O'Shaughnessy climbs in next, and he smokes a two-run homer to deep right field. Allen looks to join the party, and he does by hitting a line drive to left field on the first pitch he sees. Hudson walks into the box next, and he takes ball four. Wynn crawls in next, and he grounds into a fielder's choice to short; Hudson is out at second.

Bottom: The right-hander, Paul Farley, will start on the bump for the Dawgs. Carson Kerce will start the bottom of the first by hitting a bouncing ball that gets through into right field. Burress climbs into the box next, and he hits a slow ball to short, earning an infield single. Advincula walks into the box next, and he singles up the middle, which scores Kerce. Lackey crawls into the box next, and he takes ball four on four straight pitches. Schmidt looks in for the first time tonight, and he hits into a fielder's choice 3-6-1 double play; Burress scores. Hernandez strolls into the box next, and he flies out to right field.

2nd Inning: UGA Leaves a Man on First. GT Adds Two More (4-2 GT).

Top: Kolby Branch will get the 2nd inning going by hitting a fly out to deep left field, which would've cleared the fences at Foley Field. Black is up for the first time tonight, and he takes ball four. Phelps returns to the plate, and he flies out to the warning track on the first pitch he sees. Jackson crawls back in, and he also flies out to deep center field.

Bottom: Ryan Zuckerman will lead off for the Jackets, and he strikes out swinging. Daniel steps up to the plate, and he flies out to left field. Baker looks to keep the inning alive for the Jackets, and he does by homering to right field. Kerce will return to the plate, and he doubles down the right field line. Burress climbs in next, and he singles to center field; Kerce scores. Advincula climbs in next, and he flies out in foul territory near third base.

The Dawgs are coming off an impressive series win on the road against Arkansas. Arkansas is ranked as the 16th best team in the country, and the Dawgs were able to beat the Hogs 2 out of 3 times. On Saturday, the Dawgs' offense showed its true potential, as they beat the Hogs 26-14. The Dawgs extended their home run lead as they hit 9 homers in one game. UGA holds a one-game lead in the SEC over Texas A&M.

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) looks to make a catch for an out during a NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jackets of Georgia Tech are 32-7 and are coming off a series loss against #3 North Carolina. In game two, they were run ruled for the first time this season by a score of 14-4 in the 8th inning.

Daniel Jackson was just named the SEC player of the week as he recorded 19 base hits and 9 RBI's during the series against Arkansas. Almost every Dawg produced an RBI against Arkansas in game three of the series.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) rounds third on his way to home during the fourth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Joey Volchko was removed from the game in the third inning because he couldn't handle throwing warm-up pitches. What seems like a classic Joey Volchko game tonight will turn to Paul Farley. Farley has a 4-0 record and has a 5.28 ERA.

Georgia Tech will go with Carson Ballard, who has been an all-star so far this season. Ballard also has a 4-0 record, but he has a 3.06 ERA.

The in-state rivals are very close to each other in team batting percentage. This series should be an exciting game to tune in to. Unfortunately, this game will not be televised, but you can listen to the game on the Bulldogs Radio.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson speaks with Texas A&M coach Michael Earley before the start of a NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP #35 Paul Farley. 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, cf Rylan Lujo, dh Michael O'Shaughnessy, lf Henry Allen, 1b zbrennan Hudson, 2b Ryan Wynn, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: starting on the mound, RHP Carson Ballard. Ss Carson Kerce, cf Drew Burress, 2b Jarren Advincula, c Vahn Lackey, 1b Kent Schmidt, rf Alex Hernandez, 3b Ryan Zuckerman, lf Caleb Daniel, and dh Will Baker.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.