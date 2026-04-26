Live Updates - The University of Georgia vs Ole Miss, Game Three

Follow along for live updates of the University of Georgia vs the Ole Miss Rebels.

This is game three of this SEC matchup. The series is split 1-1. Both teams will be eager to get the series win to help their resume as we are nearing the end of the regular season.

In the first game, the Dawgs were winning 8-4 in the seventh inning. Unfortunately, the rebels fought back and took game one 10-8. The second game was a doubleheader, and the Dawgs won 9-7 in the 14th inning.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) slides in safe at home as Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) applies the tag late during the fourth inning at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Expect a lot of fireworks today, before the Dawgs last home stand of the season.

The offense for the Dawgs has been on fire recently. The hot bats have been able to help and support the pitching staff, which has been struggling recently. Daniel Jackson continues to prove that he is the best catcher in college baseball. The junior is nearing the end of his season and wants to make a long run in the postseason.

Kolby Branch has been impressive in the field. He has shown that he has the pitchers back. Not a lot of balls get past Branch, and he has an impressive record for his fielding percentage.

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) runs for first during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more about Georgia baseball here.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Caden Aoki. 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, cf Rylan Lujo, 1b Michael O'Shaughnessy, dh Bryce Calloway, lf Henry Allen, 2b Ryan Wynn, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Ole Miss Rebels: starting on the mound, RHP Taylor Rabe. 2b Dom Decker, rf Tristan Bissetta, cf Judd Utermark, 1b Will Furniss, lf Topher Jones, 3b Owen Paino, ss Brayden Randle, c Collin Reuter, and dh Austin Fawley.