Live Updates - The University of Georgia vs Auburn University, Game Two

Follow along for live updates of game two between the University of Georgia and Auburn University. With the season coming to an end, both teams are looking to close out the season strongly.

In game one, the University of Georgia defeated Auburn 2-1 in an electric rubber match. Joey Volchko struggled with his command in the first couple of innings. The right-hander figured his stuff out and retired the Tigers quickly. Volchko pitched 6 innings, and Matt Scott came into the game in the seventh inning and shut the game out. Another game where UGA only uses two pitchers.

Auburn would catch the lead early, but Georgia would answer a couple of innings later. Daniel Jackson got the party started by showing why he's the best catcher in college football. He obliterated an off-speed pitch over everything in left center field. The Dawgs and Tigers went back and forth with great defensive stands.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) celebrates with Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) after hitting his second home run during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't until later in the game when Ryan Wynn set sail to an inside heater. Wynn scored a go-ahead homer late in the game, and it was enough to take game one over the Tigers.

Game two is set up to be another close one. Auburn is ranked #5 in the country, and Georgia is ranked #4 in the country. To add on to the stakes, the University of Georgia is 10-0 in its two games this season, and will look for a perfect record for game two tonight.

Kolby Branch may have saved the game last night in the 8th inning. With a runner on second and first, Auburn ripped a linedrive that had eyes for the left-center field gap. If the ball had gone through, the game could have been tied, if not more. Kolby Branch had different plans. He would climb the ladder and stretch out for a clutch, game-saving robbery.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs infielder Kolby Branch (9) fields the ball and throws to first for an out during the fourth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Tre Phelps seemed to struggle at the plate, but if there were a time to start heating up, it would be now, as the SEC tournament play starts in just two weeks. Tre Phelps has proven to be a threat throughout the regular season, and he can only imagine how electric his postseason run could be.

Expect tonight to be a great rivalry fight between two historic teams who need a win on their record. Auburn would love nothing more than to beat Georgia, but the Dawgs are riding a 10-game winning streak and are looking to stay dominant.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson looks out over the field before the start of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

First pitch is expected to be at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on SEC Network.

*Editor note: We will update starting lineups and projected starting pitchers whenever the information is released.*