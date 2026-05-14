Live Updates - The University of Georgia VS Auburn University, Game One.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Joey Volchko. 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, dh Michael O'Shaughnessy, cf Rylan Lujo, lf Kenny Ishikawa, 2b Ryan Wynn, 1b Brennan Hudson, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Auburn Tigers: starting on the mound, LHP Jake Marciano. rf Mason McCraine, 3b Eric Guevara, c Chase Fralick, 2b Chris Rembert, 1b Ethin Bingaman, lf Bub Terrell, ss Brandon McCraine, dh Eddie Madrigal, and cf Bristol Carter.

1st Inning: Dawgs Leave a Man On First. Auburn Gets On The Board First (1-0 AU.)

Top: LHP Jake Marciano takes the mound for the Tigers. Tre Phelps will start the game by striking out looking on a full count. Jackson climbs into the box next, and he draws ball four on a full count. O'Shaughnessy walks in next, and he lines out just in front of the warning track in left field. Lujo steps in next, and he grounds out to first.

Bottom: RHP Joey Volchko takes the mound for the Dawgs. Mason McCraine starts the bottom of the first by smoking a double to left-center field. Guevara looks in next; McCraine advances to third on a wild pitch. Guevara proceeds to hit an RBI fielder's choice; McCraine scores, and Guevara is out at first. Fralick climbs into the box next, and he smokes a single off the wall in center field. Rembert steps to the plate, and he ropes a single past Branch. Bingaman looks in next, and he bounces a hard ball, and Branch scoops it and turns a 6-3 double play to end the inning.

2nd Inning: Dawgs Leave Another Runner On First. Tigers Strikeout Three Times (1-0 AU.)

Top: Kenny Ishikawa will start the second inning by lining out sharply to center field. Wynn walks into the box next, and he takes ball four on a full count. Hudson steps into the box next, and he strikes out looking. Kolby Branch looks to keep the inning going, but he flies out in foul territory near first base.

Bottom: Bub Terrell starts the bottom of the second by striking out swinging. McCraine steps in next, and he strikes out swinging. Madrigal looks in next, and he strikes out swinging. Volchko strikes out the side.

Follow along for live updates for the first game of the University of Georgia vs Auburn University. A must-see, rivalry, top 10 matchup game.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) hits a single during the fourth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

This series is the last series of the regular season, as postseason play is right around the corner. The University of Georgia locked in its first regular series SEC championship last weekend for the first time since 2008. They would not only celebrate the SEC championship but also sweep the LSU Tigers.

Auburn comes into the matchup as a team that has been rising high recently. They currently have a 35-16 record, but a 16-11 record in conference play. Meanwhile, the Dawgs have a 41-11 record and a 21-6 record in conference play.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs infielder Brennan Hudson (28) points after his home run during the sixth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Last year, the Dawgs hosted the Tigers and were able to complete a three-game sweep over Auburn. The Dawgs are rolling into Auburn with a 9-game winning streak. While the Tigers of Auburn are coming off an unfortunate mid-week loss against Jacksonville State University.

Daniel Jackson has been hot for the Dawgs the whole season and is in the running for multiple awards. Jackson will look to keep doing what he has been doing all season behind the plate and with his bat. Wes Johnson has coached the Bulldogs into a championship contender team that puts fear in the opponents' eyes.

Auburn has an impressive 20-8 record at home, and the crowd will definitely be juiced as the game won't start until eight tonight. Even though school is out for the summer, don't be surprised if the stands are still packed. Both teams are projected to host a super regional, but this game means more than that.

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Georgia second baseman Ryan Black (2) dives for a ball hit up the middle during the game with Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A classic rivalry game turned into a top 10 matchup between the Dawgs and the Tigers. First pitch is expected to be at 8 p.m.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.