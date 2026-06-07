Live Updates - The University of Georgia VS Mississippi State University, Game Two Of The Super Regionals

Follow along for live updates of game two between the University of Georgia and Mississippi State in the Super Regionals. Georgia is one win away from Omaha, while Mississippi State's season is on the line.

Yesterday was an instant classic. A baseball game that has never been seen before. Mississippi State jumped out to a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the third. Slowly, but surely, the Dawgs started marching back. Daniel Jackson and Rylan Lujo got the offense started by hitting back-to-back homers in the bottom of the third. The chase was on ever since the bottom of the third.

I have never heard Foley Field so loud. I have never seen it so hostile. Foley Field was shaking from the grandstands all the way up to Kudzu Hill. Even though the first pitch was at 11:06 am, the fans answered the call and were hostile.

Jun 6, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) hits a home run against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Michael O'Shaughnessy played the role of hero yesterday. O'Shaughnessy hit a game-tying homer in the 6th inning. The Bulldogs of Mississippi State would jump out to another lead. Then the 8th inning came, and O'Shaughnessy was back at the plate. He then would crush a 3-run home run over the scoreboard in right field. You could see the emotion on his face, you could hear the place erupt from Stanford Stadium.

The Dawgs would eventually take home the victory by a score of 13-12. There were four lead changes in their first matchup, and the second game is expected to start at 12:06 pm.

Today, the Dawgs get 3b Tre Phelps back into the lineup. Phelps was serving a one-game suspension from the Athens Regional Final against Liberty. The junior third baseman brings a lot of "juice" to each game. Not only is he a great locker room guy, but he also brings damage to the plate. Phelps currently has the second-best batting average in the country (behind his teammate, Daniel Jackson).

Jun 6, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs infielder Rylan Lujo (8) reacts after hitting a home run against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Caden Aoki will get the start for the Dawgs today. Even though the Dawgs used 6 pitchers yesterday, the bullpen still has some fresh arms ready to go. Expect appearances by Paul Farley and Jordan Stephenson today.

The University of Georgia has now played Mississippi State five times and has beaten them all five times. They look for the double sweep today.

*Editor Note: We will update starting lineups and projected starting pitchers when the information is released.*