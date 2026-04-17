Georgia Bulldogs Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV Undergoes Surgery - Will Miss G-Day

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Ellis Robinson is expected to miss the team's spring scrimmage after electing to undergo surgery.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over 24 hours away from their annual G-Day scrimmage as fans eagerly await to see the team's 2026 roster in action for the first time. With so many fresh faces set to make their debut in Athens, there are a handful of players for fans to be excited about.

One player who will not be in action this Saturday however, is cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, who recently underwent surgery and will be sidelined for a few weeks as the Bulldogs wrap up their spring practice.

Sources have confirmed with Bulldogs on SI that Robinson suffered a sprained ankle earlier in the month during a team's practice and has recently elected to undergo the famous TightRope® surgery to speed up his recovery process.

Ellis Robinson Undergoes TightRope® Surgery During Offseason

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) runs after making a catch as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) tackles during the first quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia has already received some devastating news on the injury front this week as transfer defensive end Amaris Williams is expected to miss the majority of the season after suffering what is believed to be a torn ACL.

While the prospect of surgery for a major starter can appear to be another massive loss for the Dawgs, sources indicate that Robinson's recovery time will be approximately 4–6 weeks. This would mean the cornerback will make a full recovery long before the team's regular season begins.

Another positive to takeaway from the corner's absence is that it will provide younger and less experienced players with much-needed reps and can bolster the Dawgs' defensive back depth ahead of the regular season.

Other notable Georgia players such as Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims have received TigthRope® surgery mid-season and have been able to return to play. So the fact that Robinson has received the surgery at this point in the offseason is an excellent sign for his return.

Robinson was one of the most highly touted cornerback prospects to ever commit to the University of Georgia and became a mainstay in the team's defense during the 2025 season. He finished the year leading the Bulldogs in interceptions and many expect his 2026 season will be even more prolific for the Dawgs.

Georgia will return to action this Saturday, April 18th, as the team hosts its annual G-Day Scrimmage in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this event will begin at approximately 1 p.m. and coverage for the event will be made available on ESPN+.