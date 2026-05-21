Georgia Basketball Receives Record Setting Donation from Alumni Adam Wexler

Georgia's men's basketball program has received a record setting donation.

A program's budget has become a major focal point in college sports ever since athletes were allowed to be compensated. Some spend more than others, but every amount helps, and some of that comes from alumni who are will to donate their hard earned money to their former school.

Georgia's men's basketball program not only had one of its former alumni step up to the plate for them, but they hit it out of the park.

According to Georgiadogs.com, Adam Wexler, a 2007 graduate from the University of Georgia, founder of Prize Picks and CEO of The Hidden Jams, made the largest philanthropic commitment in UGA Athletic Association history in support of Bulldog men's basketball.

Georgia Basketball Receives Record Setting Donation

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White looks on against the Saint Louis Billikens during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The report states that Wexler donated $10 million, which will be used for personnel and operating expenses within the Georgia men's basketball program, with a portion going toward the Athletic Director Excellence Fund.

"The University of Georgia has always meant a tremendous amount to me and my family," Wexler said. "Watching my father's lifelong connection to this university shaped my appreciation for what Georgia represents: opportunity, culture, and excellence. There has never been a more interesting time in the history of collegiate athletics for donors to make a difference, and I'd love for this to be the start of something much bigger for the Bulldog community."

Head basketball coach Mike White was tasked with elevating Georgia's baksetball program, and he has certainly done that the last few years. Georgia made the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row last season and set a new program record for regular season wins in a season.

"From the day we arrived in Athens, the focus of our program has been growth," Bulldog Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike White said. "Our ultimate goal is to grow Georgia Basketball into a program that regularly competes at the highest levels. Georgia Basketball is very important to Adam Wexler, and his incredibly generous gift will assist us greatly in our pursuit to reach that standard."

Coach White and his staff have been actively working on constructing a roster for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs managed to hold on to some key players like Blue Cain, Kareem Stagg, Kanon Catchings and Marcus "Smurf" Millender, but lost the majority of their players to the transfer portal.