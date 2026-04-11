Georgia Basketball's Jake Wilkins Announces Transfer Commitment

Georgia basketball's Jake Wilkins has announced his transfer commitment.

The Georgia Bulldogs had a litany of players enter their name into the transfer portal after the conclusion of the season. One of them was Jake Wilkins, the son of Georgia and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins has now announced where he will be playing next season.

Wilkins has announced his commitment to the California Golden Bears.

This past season, Wilkins was a true freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs. He came to Athens from Gray High School and was a four star prospect coming out of high school. He averaged 4.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He shot 46.6 percent from the floor as well.

Wilkins played in 32 games for the Bulldogs this past season and averaged 10 minutes per game. Just like his dad, one of his best traits on the floor is his ability to rise above the rim and throw down some highlight worthy dunks.

Jake Wilkins Announces Commitment to Cal Golden Bears

Dec 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jake Wilkins (21) points to teammates against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

He was one of the last players to enter the portal from Georgia's roster. He joined Jeremiah Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, Jackson McVey, Dylan James and Jordan Ross.

The Bulldogs did manage to hold on to some key core players from this past year's team. Kanon Catchings, Marcus "Smurf" Millender, Blue Cain and Kareem Stagg all announced they would be returning for next year.

It's the second year in a row Georgia has watched a good chunk of their roster enter the transfer portal while holding on to a just a few contributors from the season prior.

The good news for Georgia is this past year, they managed to win the most regular season games in program history and make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row under head coach Mike White. They will be looking to do the same this next season.

Despite Georgia making the tournament two years in a row, they have failed to make it out of the first round both years. On top of that, both years resulted in rather big losses to Gonzaga and Saint Louis.

Wilkins becomes the first Georgia transfer to announce his transfer destination. He was reportedly on an official visit to Cal yesterday and now has announced his commitment to the team for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs are also doing their own portal recruiting as well. Georgia picked up a commitment from Kemauri Millender, the brother of Smurf Millender from New Mexico Junior College.