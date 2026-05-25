The Georgia Bulldogs Unique Connection With Arkansas After Winning SEC Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs now have a unique connection to the Arkansas Razorbacks after winning the SEC Championship baseball tournament.

The Georgia Bulldogs made program history earlier this weekend as they took home their first ever conference championship in baseball following an impressive win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Hoover, Alabama. The final score was 11-1 and the game was completed in seven innings.

An extensive rain delay was not enough to cool down Georgia's bats, as the Dawgs batted in five runs in the first inning alone. From there, it was smooth sailing for Wes Johnson and his roster were able to coast to a comfortable victory in the contest.

But the Bulldogs win over Arkansas holds significance in more than just the sport of baseball. With Georgia's conference championship victory, the Dawgs now have an extremely unique connection with the Razorbacks. Following Sunday's SEC Championship victory, Georgia has now defeated Arkansas in a conference championship for all three major sports.

Georgia's Victories over Arkansas in the SEC Championship

Georgia Bulldog's Kolby Branch (9) hoists the championship trophy as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football (2002)

After a promising start to the Mark Richt era in 2001, the Bulldogs 2002 season was even more fruitful as the Bulldogs won their first ever SEC Championship game. Georgia dominated the Razorbacks to the tune of a 30-3 victory in the Georgia Dome.

Similar to Georgia's baseball victory this past weekend, Georgia quickly jumped out to a massive lead that resulted in the Dawgs coasting to a dominant victory and earning the crown of "Kings of the SEC" for the first time of the Mark Richt era.

Basketball (2008)

Georgia's 2008 run in the SEC Championship basketball tournament was anything but orthodox. After a tornado devastated the Georgia Dome (the venue the tournament was originally scheduled for), the remainder of the games were moved to Georgia Tech's basketball arena.

Despite being improbable underdogs in the tournament, the Bulldogs pulled off the unthinkable as they shocked the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the rest of the conference with their 66-57 win and took home the conference title. Doing so in one of their most hated rivals venues only added to the satisfaction.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their winning ways against the Razorbacks during the college football regular season. The two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday, September 19th in Fayetteville, Arkansas for the first time since 2020. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup has yet to be announced.