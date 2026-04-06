Georgia Basketball's Jordan Ross Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Georgia basketball guard Jordan Ross has announced he plans to the enter the transfer portal.

The transfer portal is on the verge of opening up and several Georgia Bulldogs have already announced their plans to enter the portal.Now, another has entered the mix as Jordan Ross has announced he plans to enter the portal.

Ross transfered to Georgia from Saint Mary's last offseason. He became a familiar name in the starting lineup for the Bulldogs, and asserted himself as one of the best defenders in Georgia's back court.

Georgia Basketball Guard Jordan Enters the Transfer Portal

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Ross (3) drives with the ball against Saint Louis Billikens guard Amari McCottry (4) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This past season, Ross averaged 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shot 42 percent from the field.

Ross joins Somto Cyril, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Jackson McVey and Dylan James as the names who have entered the portal from Georgia. Marcus "Smurf" Millender and Kareem Stagg have already announced that he will be returning for another season. The Bulldogs are waiting on the decisions of Jake Wilkins, Blue Cain and Kannon Catchings.

The Bulldogs are coming off a very successful season. They set a new program record for wins during the regular season and made the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. Something the program had not done since the early 2000s. Unfortunately, players coming and going are now just part of the sport and Bulldogs are experiencing that right now.

It should be worth noted that Georgia experienced a lot fo turnover last offseason. Blue Cain, Somto Cyril, Dylan James and Justin Abson were amongst the few players who returned for another year. The rest of the rotation was built from the portal. So at the very least, Mike White has exeprience when it comes to having to rebuild a roster from the portal.

The NCAA transfer portal will officially open on April 7th, the day after the national championship game. Despite the portal not being open yet, players are allowed to announce their plans to enter the portal, which what is occurring right now.

If the Bulldogs can manage to hang on to the rest of their roster, they will still return a good amount of production from this past season. However, the current trend is pointing towards Georgia essentially having a brand new roster next season, and hoping they are able to replicate what they did this past season.

Any remaining decisions can be expected to be made soon with the portal close to officially opening.