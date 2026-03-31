Georgia Basketball's Somto Cyril Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Georgia basketball's Somto Cyril announces he plans to enter the transfer portal.

As the college basketball season nears its end, the transfer portal is starting to heat up. The portal does not officially open until after the national championship game, but players are already announcing their future plans. The Georgia Bulldogs have had two players say they plan to enter the portal, and now a third has joined.

Center Somto Cyril has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal. Cyril has been at Georgia for the past two seasons and was one of the few returning players this past season. Now, he will be looking for a new home heading into his third collegiate season.

Georgia's Somto Cyril Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) on the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cyril came to Georgia as a very raw prospect. He had not been playing basketball for very long prior to his college career, but his size and athleticism was too much to ignore. Eventually, Cyril formed into one of the most impactful players for the Bulldogs.

This past season, Cyril averaged 9.3 points, 2.2 blocks and 5.4 rebounds per game. He averaged the 14th most block per game in all of college basketball this past season. He wasn't the most polished scorer around the rim, but he got the ball in the paint, and there was very little the defense could do to stop him from rising up and throwing down a dunk.

Cyril joins Dylan James and Jeremiah Wilkinson as the players from Georgia to enter the portal up to this point. All three players were contributors for the Bulldogs this past season and Wilkinson and Cyril both started the majority of games for the Hoop Dawgs.

The Bulldogs had to build there majority of their roster from the transfer portal this past season and it looks like they are going to have to do the same this season as well. Cyril, James and Blue Cain were the only returning starters from the 2024 season, and now, two of those players are expected to hit the portal.

The bright side for Georgia is despite losing the majority of their roster last season, Mike White managed to lead Georgia the most regular season wins in program history and make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, so perhaps they can continue to build on those results.

College basketball players will officially be able to enter the portal on April 7th, following the national championship game. The portal will remain open until April 21st.