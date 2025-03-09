The Last Time Georgia Made The NCAA March Madness Tournament
Remembering the last time The Georgia Bulldgos made the NCAA March Madness tournament.
The last time the Georgia Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament was back in 2015, when they earned a spot in the big dance as a 10-seed in the East Region. Their first-round matchup saw them face off against the #7 seed Michigan State Spartans, a team with a rich basketball history. Unfortunately for Georgia, their tournament run ended quickly as they fell 70-63 to Michigan State, marking the end of their brief but memorable tournament appearance.
Who led the way in the game in 2015:
The Bulldogs were led by their star guard Charles Mann, who put up a valiant effort, scoring 19 points in the loss. Mann was a key contributor to Georgia’s offense all season long, and he showcased his leadership in this game despite the team’s defeat. Though Georgia fought hard, Michigan State’s experience and strong team play proved to be too much for the Dawgs to overcome in this opening round matchup.
2025 Hoop Dawgs:
Fast forward 10 years to 2025, and Georgia is once again eyeing a return to March Madness. With hopes of not just making an appearance but making some noise, the Bulldogs look to lean on a new generation of talent. Players like Blue Cain, Silas Demery, and Asa Newell are expected to play crucial roles in Georgia’s success. These players bring both skill and potential, and the Dawgs are hoping they can help push the team further than the first round this time around.
Summary:
As Georgia looks ahead to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the memory of their 2015 exit serves as motivation. The goal is clear: not just to return to the dance but to make an impact, and with the talent on this current roster, the Bulldogs are ready to prove they have the firepower to compete at the highest level once again.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
- New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
- Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily