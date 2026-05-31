Georgia Bulldogs Earn Massive Commitment From 2027 Offensive Lineman DJ Dotson

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a massive piece to their 2027 recruiting class as DJ Dotson has announced his commitment.

While the summer months are often a time for fans to relax and enjoy the offseason, head coaches and their staffs are diligently at work looking to add as many talented prospects as possible to their upcoming recruiting classes.

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the many programs looking to take advantage of this time of year, and have done so with a massive addition this weekend. According to reports, offensive lineman DJ Dotson has just announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Dawgs' 2027 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, Dotson stands a 6-foot-7 and weighs over 320 pounds. His frame and overall athleticism make him a perfect size to play offensive tackle in the SEC, and the commitment's addition to the Bulldogs class could provide a major boost for the Dawgs.

DJ Dotson Announces Commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs live mascot “Uga” walks on the field prior to the Bulldogs’ game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Offensive line prospects are some of the most valuable recruiting pieces any program can have. Which is what makes Georgia's latest addition so exciting. With Dotson's commitment, Georgia now has four offensive line commits in their 2027 class, and will be looking to add even more before signing day arrives.

Dotson is not the only player the Bulldogs have added to their 2027 class this weekend. Georgia also added in-state wide receiver Taurean Rawlins to its class just moments before Dotson pledged his commitment.

With Dotson and Rawlins joining the class almost simultaneously, the Bulldogs appear to be building some excellent momentum ahead of the 2026 regular season. With just under 100 days to go before week one kicks off, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to stay hot on the recruiting trail in the meantime.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and seem to be following that trend this offseason with their latest additions.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

DJ Dotson, OL

Taurean Rawlins, WR