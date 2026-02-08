Georgia Bulldogs Basketball Earns SEC Road Victory Over LSU Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs have won their first road matchup against the SEC Tigers since 2018.

The University of Georgia defeated Louisiana State University on the road, by a score of 83-71. UGA was favored by only one and a half points going into the game, and LSU had a 54.8% chance to win according to ESPN. UGA snapped its three-game losing streak in a confident win. A must-win for both teams as they try to build their resume for March Madness.

UGA leads LSU in blocks, steals, and points per game. And all aspects showed during the game. Leading up to the matchup, the 6 '11'’ center, Somtochukwu (Somto) Cyril, did not practice the whole week due to flu-like symptoms. Somto did not play as much as usual. Despite the absence of his dominance, the Dawgs still found a way to pull out an impressive away game win.

LSU would start the game on a hot streak while the UGA offense was not present. The Tigers led by 15 points at one point in the first half. The Australian Max Machinnon started 3-5 with the deep ball. Max would record 26 points, which is a season high. Even though UGA is known as a sharp defensive team and sharp shooters, the identities were flipped in the first half. The Tigers pulled away for seven minutes. Then the Dawgs settled down, found their rhythm, and started the comeback. UGA took its first lead with 40 seconds left in the first half and never looked back.

The start of the second half was a back-and-forth fest as both teams seemed to hit everything for the first two minutes. The constant pressure and rush were too much for the Tigers. LSU went on a five-minute stretch with no baskets as the Dawgs were showing off. Max Machinnon went freezing cold, 0-9 three-point shots. As a team, LSU shot 5-23 from deep, despite starting off 5-7. Kanon Catchings, for the Dawgs, was the star of the show. He recorded 23 points and five three’s, which ties his career high. Even though Blue Cain didn't score a lot of points, he did collect seven rebounds, which led the team. UGA played with such a fast tempo that they somehow scored five points in 10 seconds. After a three from Kanon Catchings, LSU turned the ball over, leaving an easy dunk for the “Dunkyard Dawgs.”

Head coach Mike White had a great game plan to beat the Tigers, knowing Somto was not going to be anywhere close to 100%. The only category LSU beat UGA in was free throw shooting (83% over 54%). Next up, the Dawgs play host to the number 17-ranked team and well-known rival, Florida, as the Dawgs look to get revenge after losing heavily to them earlier in the season. The Dawgs will have to go on an impressive run if they want to be included in March Madness. Selection Sunday is only 36 days away.