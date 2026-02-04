Georgia Bulldogs Freshman Arrest on Mulitple Charges of Property Damage

A freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs football team has been arrested on multiple counts of property damage, according to reports.

A Georgia Bulldogs freshman has found themselves in some legal trouble as defensive lineman London Seymour was arrested earlier this week and is currently facing multiple charges of criminal property damage.

According to initial reports, the defensive lineman was charged with 11 second-degree charges of criminal property damage. Seymour has since been released on bail. Currently, details surrounding the story are minimal, and the University of Georgia Athletic Association has yet to provide a statement on the matter.

Seymour was a member of the Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting class and is the son of Dawgs legend Richard Seymour, who played for the Dawgs from 1997-2000 and went on to have a Hall-of-Fame NFL career and win multiple Super Bowls.

The prestige of Seymour's father made his commitment that much more exciting for Georgia fans, as legacy players often become favorites within the fanbase and excitement for the player's arrival began to grow in the lead up to the 2025 season.

The defensive lineman saw the field sparingly during his 2025 season with the Bulldogs, making his biggest appearance in the team's win over Marshall. He was expected to receive a larger role within the Bulldogs' defense come the 2026 season. However, the latest legal developments may hinder the player's ability to see the field this year.

Georgia and Kirby Smart Looking to Minimize Legal Troubles Within the Roster

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is interviewed on the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia, like many collegiate programs, has had a history of players facing legal issues and has received large amounts of criticism from the public regarding the number of players arrested. While details in Seymour's case do not clearly articulate the story at the current time, it is safe to say that the news likely won't be beneficial to the Bulldogs' image.

With so many stressors taking place for Kirby Smart and his staff at the current time, adding a young player's arrest to the mix surely doesn't help. While Seymour's future punishment remains unclear at the time, there will almost certainly be an internal disciplinary action taken by the Bulldogs' staff.

The Bulldogs will continue their offseason training regimen as usual in an effort to prepare for the upcoming 2026 college football season. As information continues to be released regarding this story, Bulldogs on SI will be sure to provide in-depth and timely coverage of the matter.