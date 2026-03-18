Georgia Bulldogs Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation for the NCAA Tournament

Who are the projected starters and first players off the bench for the Georgia Bulldogs during March Madness?

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday. This is the second year in a row the Bulldogs have made the tournament, and Saint Louis' first time since 2019.

The Bulldogs made some shifts in the lineup in the later portion of the season and it led to them winning five of their last six games. Following the injury of Jeremiah Wilkinson, he started coming off the bench for the Bulldogs, and it led to a lot of success for the Bulldogs. So here is what I expect the starting lineup to look like for Georgia against Saint Louis and who the first guys off the bench will be.

Georgia's Projected Starting Five vs Saint Louis

Feb 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Kareem Stagg (1) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Smurf Millender and Blue Cain will be the starting guards for the Bulldogs. Millender is one of the best playmakers the Bulldogs have and Cain is a three-year veteran for the Bulldogs. The other three starters will be Kareem Stagg, Kanon Catchings and Somto Cyril.

Stagg has involved to an impactful player for the Bulldogs down the strecth as a true freshman. He is a versatile big man who can knock down three point shots and help in the rebounding department. Catchings is one of the best scorers the Bulldogs have and Cyril is the anchor down low that helps on both sides of the floor.

As for the first guys off the bench, Jordan Ross and Jeremiah Wilkinson will likely be next up. Wilkinson has served well in the sixth-man role, as he is averaging 17 points per game on the season, the most on the team. Ross has been one of Georgia's best defenders at the guard spot.

Justin Abson and Dylan James will be next in line to take the floor to provide relief for Stagg and Cyril. Abson has joined Cyril as one of the best shot blockers college basketball has to offer, and James is another veteran on this roster that can provide solid minutes.

Justin Bailey will be next in line, followed by true freshman Jake Wilkins. This has been the rotation Georgia has stuck with in the final half of the season and it has served them well. Of course, foul trouble will be a deciding factor as well for who comes off the bench first and who ends up playing more minutes.