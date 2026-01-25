Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Game Postponed Due to Ice Storm

The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers basketball game has been postponed due to concerns of inclement weather.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers regular season basketball matchup has reportedly been delayed due to concerns over inclement weather from the winter storm that has currently affected much of the Southeast.

The game between the two teams was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Athens. However, the matchup will now begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Both the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee have taken precautionary measures in the lead up to this weekend's storm to ensure the safety of both the students and staff. Georgia even went as far as to cancel classes for Monday and has urged students to stay off the roads until conditions improve.

Georgia Bulldogs Looking for Redemption Against Tennessee Basketball

Jan 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White talks to the referee during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs will be heading into Wednesday's contest looking for redemption after suffering a road defeat to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Georgia's first-half lead in the contest was squander and the Dawgs were outscored in the second half by 27 points in the loss.

The Volunteers, on the other hand, will be fresh off an impressive road win over the Alabama Crimson Tide and are looking to maintain that momentum as they hit the road against another ranked SEC opponent.

A Georgia win on Wednesday would not only place the Dawgs back in the win column but would also end a lengthy stretch of losses to the Volunteers. Georgia is currently on a five-game losing streak to Tennessee and has not earned a victory over the Vols since 2021.

As weather conditions receive updates and the situation in the Southeast develops, Bulldogs on SI will continue to bring in-depth and timely coverage of all things concerning Georgia athletics.