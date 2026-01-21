FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Fend Off Missouri Tigers for Road SEC Win

The Georgia Bulldogs managed to fend off the Missouri Tigers on the road to pick up another conference win.

After having two straight home games last week, the Georgia Bulldogs are on the road this week and it got started against the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday night. Mike White and his team entered tonight's game with a 3-2 record in conference play, and they left it with a 4-2 record.

It was a back and forth affair between the two teams, but the Bulldogs made some clutch baskets late in the game to secure the win. Smurf Millender had a go-ahead basket with 5.5 seconds remaining to give Georgia the lead. He then hit a free throw to make it a two-point lead and Missouri missed its game-winning three point attempt.

Prior to that, Missouri had just hit a three-point with a little over nine seconds remaining to go up one, but the Hoop Dawgs found a way to walk out of the arena with a win by a final score of 74-72.

Somto Cyril was a difference-maker in this matchup. He finsihed the night with 11 points, eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end, and three blocks. The bigger impact came at the free throw line for Cyril though, as he drained 9 of his 11 attempts at the line.

Smurf Millender Makes Clutch Shot to Prevail Dawgs Over Missouri

Dec 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Marcus Millender (4) controls the ball against the West Georgia Wolves in the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Millender had another big night off the bench as he poured in 18 points, hit three shots from behind the arc and added four rebounds to his stat line as well. Kanon Catchings also reached double-digits with 11 points in tonight's game. Georgia finished the night with 19 offensive rebounds and even had a possession late in the game in which they secured four straight offensive boards.

It was a much needed win for the No. 21 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They dropped a home game to Ole Miss last week, but managed to bounce back with a win over the top 25 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Their win over the Missouri Tigers helps build an already impressive resume for Georgia as the NCAA tournament starts to approach.

Georgia will go on the road against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday for its next matchup. Tip-off is set for 1 PM ET and it will be broadcasted on SEC Network. After that, Georgia will come back home for games against Tennessee and Texas A&M next week.

