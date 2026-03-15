Georgia March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four

The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered their seed for the NCAA tournament. Here is who they will play in the first round and what their path looks like.

The complete 2026 NCAA tournament bracket has officially been revealed. The Georgia Bulldogs have officially made March Madness for the second year in a row, for the first time since 2001-2002. The Hoopd Dawgs come into the tournament as an eight seed and will face off against Saint Louis in the first round of the tournament. The game will be played on March 19th.

Projections ahead of Selection Sunday had Georgia as either an eight seed or a seven seed. They had an opportunity to work their way up to being a six seed in the tournament, but after losing to Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC tournament, those hopes dispersed.

Georgia's Path to a Deep Run in the NCAA Tournament

Feb 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If the Bulldogs beat Saint Louis, they will then move and play the winner of Michigan's game, a top seed in the tournament. If Georgia makes it past Michigan, they will then either play Texas Tech, Akron, Alabama or Hofstra.

Mike White and his team had a very strong close to the regular season. They ended they year by winning five of their last six games, which led them to finishing with 22 wins. It's the most regular season wins in program history. The Bulldogs will be hoping they can carry that momentum into the tournament, despite losing their first game in the conference tournament.

The Bulldogs have not won an NCAA tournament game since 2002 when they defeated Murray State. Needless to say, it's been a while since the Bulldogs have even had the opportunity to make a run in the tournament, so perhaps this season they can prolong their time in the midst of the madness.

Last season, Georgia made the NCAA tournament and faced off against Gonzaga in the first round. Their postseason was short lived as they were a first round exit in brutal fashion. This season, they are looking to stay alive longer during March Madness and continue to improve upon the results Coach White has brought to Georgia.