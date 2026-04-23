Georgia Bulldogs Land Commitment from Andrew Osasuyi

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from Andrew Osasuyi.

Mike White and his staff have started the process of piecing together next year's roster, and they have added another name into the mix. The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from Andrew Osasuyi.

Osasuyi comes from St. Bonaventure and is from Italy. In 2025, he helped Italy to a 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket Gold Medal with 7.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over seven games.

Andrew Osasuyi Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White looks on against the Saint Louis Billikens during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As a true freshman, Osasuyi averaged 3.7 points, 1.7 blocks and 2.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 65 percent from the field. His 1.7 blocks per game ranked fourth in the conference. He also brings a 7'4" wingspan to the court, so some good size for the Bulldogs next season.

Georgia needed to add some size to the roster with Somto Cryil and Dylan James both entering the transfer portal. Cyril has since committed to Miami and James committed to George Washington. The Bulldogs did however retain Kareem Stagg from last year's roster.

Osasuyi joins a transfer class for Georgia that already includes Brady Dunlap from Saint Louis, Freddie Dilione from Penn State and Kemauri Millender, the brother of Marcus Millender, from new Mexico Junior College.

Along with Stagg, Georgia also managed to hold on to Kanon Catchings, Blue Cain and Millender. A good core of players returning for the Bulldogs. They did, however, have nine players exit the roster. Jordan Ross, Cyril, James, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Jake Wilkins, Jackson McVey all entered the portal and Justin Abson and Justin Bailey are out of eligibility.

Georgia this past season managed to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row and won the most regular season games in program history. That came after an offseason in which they lost a good chunk of their roster the portal as well, so Coach White and his staff are hoping to replicate the success they had last season.

The Bulldogs will continue to add players to the roster. They also earned a commitment from David Ugonna Ike, who comes from NBA Academy Africa. The same program that Reuben Chinyelu and Khaman Maluach started their careers at as well.

Things might have been a little too quiet thus far in the transfer portal for Georgia fans' liking, but the roster is starting to take shape with more on the way.