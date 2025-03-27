Dawgs Daily

Georgia's Silas Demary Jr. to Enter the Transfer Portal

Jonathan Williams

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) in the second half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
The offseason officially begun for Georgia basketball last week as the Bulldogs were bounced from the NCAA tournament in the first round. The news has been relatively quiet for the Bulldogs ever since, but guard Silas Demary Jr announced he will enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore guard started two seasons at Georgia and was a pivotal role in the Bulldogs making the dance for the first time since 2015. He averaged 13.5 points and 3.1 assists per game this past season.

Demary Jr. was exceptional for Georgia in the last two weeks in the season. In two games against Florida and Texas, he averaged 23.5 points, shot 57 percent from the floor and 58.4 percent from behind the arc. The sophomore guard has been a cornerstone piece for head coach Mike White and his team, and Demary Jr. stepped up when his team needed him most. As a result, he was named SEC Player of the Week.

Demary Jr. becomes the first player to enter the transfer portal from Georgia. A tough loss for a team that is looking to build upon the momentum they built this past season. There is also a good chance Georgia loses starting forward Asa Newell to the NBA draft this offseason, although he has not announced an official decision.

In 2024, Georgia under head coach Mike White made the NCAA tournament and won 20 games in a season for the first time since 2015.

