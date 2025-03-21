LOOK: Bowers Goes Undercover as Tour Guide, Tricks Georgia Bulldogs Fans
Brock Bowers recently went undercover and tricked a handful of Georgia Bulldogs fans who were unexpectedly receiving a tour of Sanford Stadium.
As one of the most recognizable names to ever wear the Red and Black, tight-end Brock Bowers probably has a hard time walking around the streets of Athens without getting recognized. However, with the help of a convincing disguise, Bowers becomes unrecognizable. So much so, that the NFL Pro Bowler can give fans a tour of Sanford Stadium unsuspected.
In a video produced by Hoffman Financial, Bowers went undercover in a professional-grade disguise to give unsuspecting Georgia Bulldog fans a tour of the Dawgs home stadium. In the video, Bowers poses as a senior botany student named Blake at the University of Georgia.
At the conclusion of the tour, Bowers revealed his true identity and shocked some fans, while others noted that they were suspicious of their tour guide's identity given his size and tour guiding skills. One fan jokingly suggested that the tight end should "stick to his day job" and not pursue a career in guiding tours.
Bowers is heading into his second season in the league and is coming off of one of the most impressive rookie seasons in NFL history. Bowers recorded 1,149 yards on 112 receptions, which led the team in both categories. His 2024 preformance also broke the NFL records for receptions by a rookie, receptions by a rookie tight end, and receiving yards by a rookie tight end.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
- New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
- Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily