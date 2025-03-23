Georgia's Must-Have Recruits in 2026 Class - Where Things Stand
The Georgia Bulldogs are on pace yet again to sign a top-5 recruiting class under head coach Kirby Smart. Here's where things stand with their must-have recruits.
As the Georgia Bulldogs continue to build on their national dominance in college football, their recruiting efforts for the 2026 class are already shaping up to be a pivotal one. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are targeting top-tier talent to further solidify Georgia’s place at the top of college football. Here are five of the most sought-after recruits for Georgia in the 2026 class:
1. Jared Curtis - 5-Star Quarterback ( From Tennessee)
Jared Curtis, a 5-star quarterback out of Tennessee, is quickly emerging as one of the most coveted players in the 2026 class. Having recently wrapped up a visit to Athens, GA, as well as a trip to Oregon, Curtis has already cut his recruitment down to his top two choices Georgia and Oregon. This young signal-caller has shown incredible talent , arm strength, and leadership abilities, making him a perfect fit for any elite program. With a commitment potentially coming soon, the Bulldogs are in prime position to land one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. We’ve recently provided our prediction on Curtis.
2. Tyler Atkinson - Sensational Linebacker (Grayson, GA)
Tyler Atkinson, an elite linebacker from Grayson, GA, is another player who has the attention of Georgia coaches. Atkinson recently took a visit to Georgia, where he continued to form a strong connection with the coaching staff. In fact, the rising star tweeted, “Kirby Smart’s passion for coaching the game is like mine’s playing the game,” emphasizing the bond he felt with Georgia’s head coach. Sources have indicated to Georgia Bulldogs on SI that it’s the relationship with Glenn Schumman, however, that could have Georgia in the lead here. Atkinson and and Schumann share an obsession for the linebacker position. It’s a highly competitive recruitment here. Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, and Auburn are all in the mix.
3. Jackson Cantwell - 5-Star Tackle (From Missouri)
Jackson Cantwell, a 5-star offensive tackle from Missouri, is one of the most coveted prospects in the nation. The 6’6”, 300-pound tackle is down to six schools: Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Missouri, and Oregon. His exceptional footwork, size, and strength make him an ideal fit for any top-tier program. Georgia is certainly in the mix, and Smart will be working hard to land one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects as they continue to build their offensive line.
4. Marc Bowman - 4-Star Tight End ( From California)
Marc Bowman, a 4-star tight end from California, is one of the most intriguing recruits in the 2026 class. Bowman’s playing style is often compared to that of Brock Bowers, Georgia’s standout tight end. His ability to block and stretch the field as a pass catcher gives him a skill set that fits Georgia’s offensive philosophy perfectly. As of now, schools like USC, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, and Alabama are considered to be in the running for Bowman’s services. However, with Georgia’s proven success at tight end, the Bulldogs are expected to be strong contenders for his commitment.
5. Kaiden Prothro - Athletic Tight End ( From Bowdon, GA)
Kaiden Prothro, another athletic tight end, is a player to watch in this recruiting cycle. Prothro has been making official visits to some of the nation’s top programs, including Georgia on March 22nd, Texas on March 29th, Alabama on April 2nd, Auburn on April 4th, and Florida on April 5th. His versatility as both a blocker and a pass catcher has impressed many college coaches, and Georgia will be hoping to land him after his official visit in Athens.
Conclusion: As these recruits continue to develop, Georgia’s class for 2026 is shaping up to be one of the nation’s best. With key positions such as quarterback, linebacker, offensive tackle, and tight end on the line, Kirby Smart and his staff are focused on securing these “must-have” players to continue the Bulldogs’ dominance in the years to come. Keep an eye on these young talents; they may be the future stars of Georgia football.
