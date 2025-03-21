Cincinnati Bengals Select Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals are projected to select Georgia Bulldog EDGE defender Mykel Williams in this latest NFL Mock Draft.
One player predicted to have a prosperous draft night is Georgia Bulldogs EDGE defender Mykel Williams. According to the latest mock draft from Angelo Condiff, Williams is projected to land on the Cincinnati Bengals as the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This would mark the second consecutive year that the Bengals select a Georgia Bulldog in the first round, as they selected offensive lineman Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
While an injury in the season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables, as well as his ability to set edges and rush passers, make him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for at his position. Should his draft prediction hold, Williams will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on the both the NFL Network and ESPN.
